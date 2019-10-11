Rachel Daley

Rachel Renee Daley,47, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home in Lakeside, from complications of a lengthy illness. She was born Thursday, Sept. 28, 1972, in Phoenix, to the late Barbara Jean (Loughry) and Daniel David Kenchiova, Sr.
Born and reared in Phoenix, Rachel attended North Phoenix High School. Before she turned 20, Rachel married the love of her life, Ronald Robert Daley, Jr. in Gisela. They most recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary together.
To know Rachel was to love her. She loved her family a great deal and daily she strived to be a loving, loyal helpmate and wife to her husband. She was an exemplary mother to her children, and she considered her kids to be her greatest of friends and confidants. She had a special affinity to her pets, too. She spoiled her four-legged friends regularly. Even now, her dog, Gizzy, is wondering "where is she and when will she be home?"
Rachel was blessed to be a part of a large family and she had a lot of love to share with each member of it. She was extremely close to her sister, Rebecca and her daughter, Morgan Dunnivan, who considered Rachel to be a "second mother" to her.
Rachel is survived by her forever sweetheart, Ronald R. Daley Jr., of Lakeside, daughter, Serrina (William) Leitch of Fort Hood, Texas; son Tyler Daley of Lakeside; eight siblings: Rocky Reiner, Bobbie Prather, Vicky Morette, Rebecca Kenchiova, Lisa Gonzales, Tim Kenchiova, Aaron Kenchiova and Daniel Kenchiova, Jr. She is also survived by many, many nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held in the coming days at the family home.
Memorial contributions, in Rachel's name, to: The Humane Society of the White Mountains, 3212 Porter Mountain Road, Lakeside, Arizona 85929; or to: Pet Allies, 4050 S. White Mountain Road, Show Low, Arizona 85901 have been suggested by her family.
Rachel's family is thankful for all of the expressions of sympathy they have received during this difficult season and are especially grateful for all of the prayers offered up in their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
