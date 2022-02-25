Rachel Kuenstler

Rachel Kuenstler

Rachel Loise Kuenstler (nee Morrison), age 79, a well-known Albuquerque Rotarian, passed away January 8, 2022. Rachel was known for her dedication to the principals of Rotary and tying the perfect fly to catch a big San Juan River brown trout. Born in Great Bend, KS, September 6, 1942, to Frank and Elizabeth Morrison, she was sister to John A. Morrison. As a graduate of the University of Arizona, she practiced as a CPA working originally for Motorola, and then in private practice in the Phoenix area valley, where she met and married the love of her life, Paul in 1996. Later they moved to Springerville, AZ and Rachel continued as a CPA for the local hospital as well as other clients. Eventually, they settled in Albuquerque. She was dedicated to Rotary for decades, both in her career and retirement. Rachel and Paul had a special interest in fly fishing, often making grand treks through the western states in search of the elusive trout. Her personal skills developed quite a love of tying flies for friends and family. She is survived by her nephew, John T. Morrison, Boise, ID; and her deceased husband’s children from his first marriage, Paul A. Kuenstler and Sandra Greer (nee Kuenstler), her husband Jon, and their family. Also touching Rachels’ life were several close friends, neighbors, and members of her support group. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and husband Paul. Interment will take place at the Alpine cemetery in Alpine, AZ in a private gathering of friends and family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rotary Club of Albuquerque, 800 Rio Grande Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104. Please visit our online guestbook for Rachel at www.FrenchFunerals.com

