Rachel Skelly

Rachel Baca Skelly, 58, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home in Eagar. She was born May 8, 1961, in Artesia, New Mexico, the daughter of Moises and Frances Baca.
Rachel is survived by her husband, Bryan L. Skelly; sons, Desi-Lee Richard Thayer, Jesse Charles Thayer, Donald Phillip Sterbutzel, II, Andrew James Sterbutzel; step-son, Cameron J. Skelly; brothers, Raymond Vasquez, Manuel Vasquez, Jimmy Baca, Randell Baca, Lugee Baca, Gary Baca, Moises Baca, Jr.; sisters Viola Baca, Dorothy Baca and 14 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and family members, Michael-Anthony Paul Thayer, Tony Vasquez, Maria Vasquez, Albino Baca, Vera Baca, Carmen Baca and David Baca.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Life in Christ Fellowship church, 11 S Hamblin St. in Eagar.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Rachel’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements
