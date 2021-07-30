Georgia Rae Mangum, 66, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at her home in St. Johns. She was born August 15, 1954 in Moses Lake, Washington, the daughter of Robert Lee Tholander and Belle Rae Adams.
Rae loved her husband, Joe and her children first and foremost and she loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ wholeheartedly.
Rae’s sisters were her best friends along with everyone in the town of St. Johns. She loved St. Johns and was a loyal and loving friend to all. She loved to serve others, had a listening ear and an incredible work ethic; both at home as well as her work as a librarian at the middle school. Rae served in the Cub Scouts for 11 years, served several times in the Relief Society presidency, was the stake Historian for over 10 years and served in Primary. Her greatest service, however, was to her friends as a visiting teacher (minister). She loved bearing others burdens and was greatly loved and will be missed by all.
Rae is survived by her husband, Joe Mangum, St. Johns; sons, John Mangum, Mesa; Willie (Andrea) Mangum, Pima; Robert (Nora) Mangum, Taylor; Joe (Kylie) Mangum, Gilbert; Cyrus Mangum, Mesa; daughter, Patricia (John) Powell, Covington, Georgia; sisters, Amy Russell, Henderson, Nevada; Bert (Darrell) Watson, Brigham City, Utah; and 14 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and mother and father-in-law, Vinnie and Ralph Mangum.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Downtown building.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Rae’s family, visit http://www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
