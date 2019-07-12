Raenita Wright

In loving memory of "sister” went to be with the Lord June 28, 2019. She was born June 30, 1982.
She is survived by her parents, Raphael and Bernita Truax; children: Rayvander Clay, Coneshia Clay and Shayna Thompson; brothers: Matthew Holden, Kenneth (Rhoneta) Holden, Marty (Karen) Holden, Hershall Truax, Raphael Truax Jr., Rayshawn Truax and Raymond Bonito; sisters: Karenita (Dannison) Early, Kenita (Keith) Zospah and Rachael Begaye; and her husband, Burnick Wright Sr.
A two-night wake started at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at 655 Pineforest Drive in Hondah. Funeral services will be held Friday July 12, at Canyon Day Miracle Church with Pastor Gloria Reede officiating. Burial will be at Canyon Day Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Truax family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.