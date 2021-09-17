Rafael Villanueva Salce, Jr., 76, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at his home in Springerville. He was born November 13, 1944 in Santa Rita, New Mexico the son of Rafael G. Salce, Sr. and Francisca Villanueva.
Rafael is survived by his wife, Mary C. Salce, Springerville; sons, Michael Salce, Gilbert; Domonic Salce, Gilbert; sisters, Gloria Montoya, Olga Chavez, Amanda Terran, Belma Burns, Yolanda Salce and 3 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sylvia Moore and brother, Jessie Salce.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Carl’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
