Ralph Harper was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 12, 1926. His wife of 43 years, Mary Harper, passed away the end of January, this year. His parents George Thomas Harper, Ada Harper (Moody), his daughter Diane Louise Ramseland his son Ronald George Harper (Ingrid) preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son Gerald Lee Harper (Nancy) of Grove, Oklahoma, seven grandchildren; Paul, Jared, Astrid, Skye, Casey, Kristi and Melissa and eight great-grandchildren; Trevor, Haylee Reagan , Brannon, Arya, Tyler, Nick and Ian.
Ralph joined the Service in 1944 serving in WWII . He recovered from being wounded in Okinawa and after the war he was among the first American troops to enter Japan. During his two-year tenure in the Army, he earned the Purple Heart Medal, two Bronze Star Medals, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Philippine Liberation Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Medal with two stars, the Unit Citation Award and the Japanese Occupation Medal.
After more than 50 years of working in the food service industry he enjoyed his retirement living in Sun Lakes, Arizona. Family, friends, boating, bowling, cards and travel (lots of travel) were his interests.
Ralph's wishes were that there be no funeral services. At his request his surviving family will soon be traveling to the Oregon coast where his and Mary's ashes will join those of his daughter in the Pacific Ocean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.