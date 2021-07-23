Ralph Martin

Ralph Edward Martin, 82 of Alpine, passed away in Phoenix on June 23, 2021. He was born September 15, 1938 in Phoenix, son of Claude and Daphene Martin.
Ralph served in the U. S. Marine Corps. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish, hunt and cut wood. Later in life he learned to play golf and became a very good golfer at the Alpine Country Club. He loved to work and shape wood into beautiful pieces of art.
He is survived by his daughters Tina and Toni, grandchildren: Josh, Chris, Cole, Dylan, Sydney and Tayla, brothers Ken (Linda) and Earl Dean and sister Shirlene.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda.
Ralph donated his body to Science Care. The family would like to thank Karen Earley and Hector and Brenda Ruedas for their friendship and for being there and helping Ralph for many years. Donations can be made to Accord Hospice for the care they provided in his final days. No services are planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.