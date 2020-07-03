Ralph Ramsay

Ralph Wyatt Ramsay, 42, of Snowflake, Arizona , died May 23, in Holbrook.
Wyatt was born December 5, 1977, in Show Low, and was the fourth of eleven children born to Ralph Victor "Vic" and Terri Lee Perkins Ramsay.
As a child, Wyatt could be found outdoors exploring his surroundings or helping his Grandpa "Mike" Ramsay grade the roads near his home. Later in life, Wyatt preferred the company of his family. He enjoyed picnics and hiking in the woods with his wife & kids and hunting and woodcutting trips with his brothers and father.
Wyatt helped all those he could. He had a good work ethic and strived to do the best at whatever he did.
Wyatt was preceded in death by his brother Robert Marion Ramsay.
He leaves behind his wife Erica, sons, Rebel, Zackary, Teigan and Kolton; daughters, Kylee and Maddyson; his parents, his brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private memorial at a later date.
