Ramon Bonilla Galvan was born on September 30, 1967, in Guanajuato Mexico to Elena Galvan and the late Jose Bonilla. He passed away on October 21st, 2021, unexpectedly at his home in Lakeside, AZ. He was a hardworking family man who mastered many trades. He was looked up to for his ability to share his wealth of knowledge with anyone wanting to learn. He was passionate about his family and spending time with them. He was known for his famous Friday BBQ, as he had a love for cooking and sharing his food with anyone and everyone he could. We could always expect his favorite Bands to be playing all through the night. He loved watching and playing futbol and carried that love of his sport all throughout his life. He owned and operated his own business since 2005, making many special relationships with his many long time and loyal customers. He was an amazing man, and his family and friends will miss him forever.
He is survived by his wife: Leslie Bonilla of Lakeside, AZ, his 3 Children: Armando Bonilla of Buena Vista De Cortez, Anna-Maria Faulkner (Jared Faulkner) of Lakeside, AZ, Ramon Daniel Bonilla of Lakeside, AZ, 3 siblings: Berta Bonilla Galvan of Buena Vista De Cortez, Norbeto Bonilla Galvan of Los Angeles, Leobardo Bonilla Galvan of Lakeside, AZ, his father-in-law Daniel Gerba (Caroline Gerba) of Lakeside, AZ., and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ramon was preceded in death by many loved ones including his father Jose Bonilla of Buena Vista De Cortez, his brother-in-law Gregorio Vargas of Mexico City, two siblings Miguel Bonilla Galvan of Buena Vista De Cortez and Juan Bonilla Galvan of Buena Vista De Cortez, his mother-in-law whom he had a special relationship with, Connie Gerba of Lakeside, AZ.
All services will be held at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low, AZ. The funeral viewing will be held at 6-8pm on Friday October 29th, followed by a Memorial Service, Graveside Service and Reception on Saturday October 30th at 11:00 am.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.