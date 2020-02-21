Ramona Washburn

Ramona Murel Harsha Washburn, 93, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Vernon. She was born Dec. 28, 1926, in Bisbee, the daughter of Charles Harsha and Jewel Alexander Harsha.
Ramona was an avid reader, especially in the Sci-Fi genre. In her last few years she enjoyed attending her son’s musical performances. She will be remembered by many for her welcoming smile and quick wit.
Ramona is survived by her son, Thomas Oliver Martin of Scottsdale; daughter Joanne Martin of Butte, Montana; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Washburn.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Ramona’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
