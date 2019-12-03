Randall "Bucky" Estrada Walker, 44, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at home, in Cedar Creek. Bucky, as he was known by all, was born May 13, 1975, in Whiteriver, to his mother, Joleen Quintero and father Art Randall Walker. From the age of 10 years old on, Bucky was raised by Kathy Kane Quintero and Richardson Antonio. During these formative years, he developed a great and abiding love for them too.
Bucky was a graduated member of the Alchesay High School Class of '93. Many will remember him for his incredible sense of humor and for being the "class clown" at school. He was a joy to be around. During his high school years, Bucky excelled in several of the sports programs. He enjoyed being on the wrestling, baseball and football teams. However, his favorite sport was basketball. He played on the Alchesay High School Falcons Basketball team throughout high school and was a key player when the Alchesay Falcons Basketball Team won the Arizona State AA Championship during his senior year. He and his family were so proud of that huge accomplishment in his life.
Bucky married Paige Maudie Case on his birthday, May 13, 2004, at the Open Bible Lutheran Church in Whiteriver. Even so, Bucky and Paige were together for a total of 31 years. They welcomed their daughter into their lives and she brought a great deal of joy to Bucky and he had a great deal of love for his little family. An avid hunter, Bucky looked forward to going hunting and fishing over the years. His favorite fishing hole was Hawley Lake and he spent much time there with his family and friends enjoying the beauty that surrounded him there.
Bucky is survived by his wife, Paige Walker; daughter Shakia (Cedric) Benally; three grandkids: Justin Benally, Cedric Benally, Andrelton Benally; parents that raised him: Kathy Kane Quintero and Richardson Antonio; mother Joleen (Morris) Antonio; father Art Walker; four sisters: Talia Walker, Ardith Titla, Kelsey Walker, Richelle Antonio; and his brother, William Walker.
Bucky was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gus and Violet Quintero and paternal grandparents Willie and Eunice Walker.
A one day and night wake will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at his home at 1409 Highway 73 in Cedar Creek. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Cedar Creek Assembly of God Church, on Arizona Highway 73 in Cedar Creek. The concluding service and interment will immediately follow at the Red Hill Cemetery in Cedar Creek.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
