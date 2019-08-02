Randell Johnson

Randell Albert Johnson died July 24, 2019. He was born Feb. 4, 1983.
Randy had a larger than life personality. With a killer smile, sparkling eyes and an infectious laugh the room lit up when he walked in. He would give you a big bear hug and stand there beaming, so glad to see you. He was loving, fun to talk to and extremely generous. He had a good heart.
He loved to fish, hunt, and camp. He loved going out to his grandpa’s ranch. He loved babies. He was always so excited when he heard a family member was expecting a new arrival. He loved to cuddle and play with them. He would take their little hand and run it over his beard.
Randy believed in our Savior, Jesus Christ. He agreed with the prophet Enos who declared:
And I soon go to the place of my rest, which is with my Redeemer; for I know that in him I shall rest. And I rejoice in the day when my mortal shall put on immortality, and shall stand before him; then shall I see his face with pleasure, and he will say unto me: Come unto me, ye blessed, there is a place prepared for you in the mansions of my Father. — Enos 1:27
"We love you Randy. We will miss you terribly."
God be with you 'til we meet again.
He is survived by his wife, Moriah and children: James, Jason, and Lorry Ann; parents Eric (Ric) Wayne and Altia Johnson and his siblings: Kristen, Steven, Gavin, and Misha. He loved his family and was devoted to his friends.
Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel of Snowflake handled arrangements.
