Surrounded by his beautiful family, Randolph Hank "Randy" Tenney died just after midnight Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Gilbert. He was 65 years old. Randy was the baby of the family of William Clair and Mary Imogene (Maxwell) Tenney. He was born Saturday, Nov. 27, 1954, in Ontario, Oregon.
When he was two, Randy moved with his family to Show Low. Their home was located on the corner where the Chase Bank currently stands. Growing up on that piece of property made for a very happy childhood. It was at this home, Randy learned to "Scatter Sunshine." It was there that all of the neighborhood kids would gather to play on their huge (1+ acre) grassy lawn. A favorite of their childhood games was, of course, baseball. Since he was a child, Randy loved life and he was fun to be around. During the warm summer months he, and his friends, spent countless hours swimming in the irrigation. Throughout his life, "Randy loved to go camping and fishing with his family and friends. He loved the White Mountains, the thunder and smell of rain."
Randy was a graduated member of Snowflake Union High School's Class of '72. While attending school there, he met his "high school sweetheart." A couple of years later, Randy married her, Debra Lynn "Debbie" Taylor Nov. 2, 1974, in Taylor. A year later, Nov. 8, 1975, Randy and Debbie's marriage was solemnized in the Mesa Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These high school sweethearts were now, "forever sweethearts!" They grew their family and, over several years, they became the parents of eight children, whom all were the apples of his eye. Those kids each brought tremendous amounts of joy to both Randy and Debbie. He taught them to always "Have a good day, wear your smile and be a good example." That has served each member of his family well throughout their own lives.
Randy knew the value of hard work and taught, by example, his family how to work by the "sweat of their brow." At the age of 10, he began working at The Maxwell House, which was the family's business. He collected the money at his grandmother's cafe. Later, the name of the motel would change to what is now "Days Inn." For the past several decades, Randy was a successful business owner of a couple of businesses, which included: Days Inn and Tenney Properties Real Estate Company. Even as busy as he was at work, Randy was able to devote much time, effort and energy to civic organizations as well. He served several years as a councilman for the City of Show Low and was the Mayor of Show Low for two years. He sat on numerous boards, including: The Hospital Board for Summit Health Care Regional Medical Center, the Foster-Care Review Board and the Fire Board. He coached Little League for 35 years (winning four district championships) and was also a baseball coach at Show Low High School for 10 years, where his team was the winner of nine conference championships. His influence helped mold hundreds of young boys into becoming good men.
Randy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various capacities within the Church. He served many years as a member of the Show Low Stake High Council. From the high council, he went on to serve as Bishop of the Sierra Pines Ward for five years, and then, he was a member of the bishopric for the Singles' Ward of the Church. Randy also loved serving in the Primary as a teacher for a few years and loved "his little friends" there. He had a deep and abiding faith of the Lord's Gospel and was so pleased with each one of his sons' decision to serve as full-time missionaries for the Church. Even up until his passing, he always looked forward to receiving letters from two of his grandsons, whom are currently full-time missionaries: Elder Eli Butler serving, in the Laoag Philippines Mission; and Elder Draycen Hall, serving in the Barcelona Spain Mission. Randy lived each day doing his best to follow the Lord's admonition to "Love one another." This gentle giant amongst men will greatly be missed.
Randy taught his family even until the end of his earthly sojourn, and they can still hear him say, "Don't be sad it's over, instead, smile because it happened." They each are thankful for the countless memories they have of this gentle giant of a man and are most grateful they got to share their lives with him. Randy is survived by his bride of 45 years, Debbie Tenney of Show Low; mother Imogene Braziel of Show Low; eight children: Kami (Danny) Hawkins of Show Low, Kory (Brandon) Olson of Ephraim, Utah, Karlee (Mutt) Hall of Gilbert, Kira (Ryan) Brewer of Show Low, Taylor (Allison) Tenney of Gilbert, Jeffrey (Ashley) Tenney of Mesa, T Jordan (Tiffany) Tenney of Snowflake, Jeremiah Tenney of Mesa; three siblings: Rita (Bill) Solomon of Show Low, Gary (Carla) Tenney of Phoenix, Arlee (Carol) Tenney of Show Low; 34 grandkids and six great-grandkids.
The public viewing and visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Show Low Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 W. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Show Low Stake Center, where additional viewing will begin one hour prior. The concluding service and interment will immediately follow at the Show Low Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his name to: the General Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; or to the Show Low Little League: P.O. Box 3179, Show Low, Arizona 85902, have been suggested by his family.
Randy's family continues to be thankful for the outpouring of love they have received from their community of friends and are especially grateful for all the prayers offered up on their behalf. They rejoice in knowing that, "Families Are Forever."
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.