In loving memory of Raphael Truax Sr. who was born on January 20, 1946 in Carrizo, Arizona to the late Charles and Lillian Foster Truax. He went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Raphael retired as a Chef at Inter-Mountain Health Services.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bernita Truax; brothers, Adam (Sherry) Truax and Oscar (Laroo) Truax; sisters, Jean Truax & Victoria Brewer; children, Karenita & Dannison Early, Matthew & Edna Holden, Kenita Zospah, Kenneth Holden, Marty & Karen Holden, Rachael Truax, Hershall Truax, Raphael Truax Jr., Rayshawn Truax and Raymond Bonito; 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and many relatives & friends.
A viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th Ave., Show Low, Arizona, from 12 - 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow that day at 2 p.m. at Cooley Mountain Cemetery in Hondah, Arizona with Bishop Fernando Pachuli officiating.
Abide by C.D.C. and E.O.C. guidelines by wearing masks, no hand shaking, no hugging, and social distancing at 6 feet apart.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
