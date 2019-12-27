John Ray Hamblin, a valiant disciple of Jesus Christ, devoted husband, father and grandfather died Sunday evening, Dec. 22, 2019, in St. George, Utah. He was born March 9, 1930, in Eagar, to Roland S. and Josephine Wiltbank Hamblin, the middle child, being about 10 years younger than the oldest two siblings, Ida Rohrer and “Buzz” Hamblin and about 10 years older than the youngest siblings Wayland and Ellis Hamblin.
Ray attended school at Round Valley High School in Eagar and then attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he met his eternal sweetheart, Donna Ashton. Ray served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northwestern States Mission. Upon completing his mission, he and Donna were married Aug. 15, 1952, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Ray was a genuine cowboy. He was a rancher and raised cattle along with being a Seminary & Institute Teacher for the Church Education system for 33 years. He taught in St. Johns and Eagar, Missoula, Montana and Davis County, Utah. He loved his students and always had a great story to tell! His storytelling spilled over into his life and family, keeping the kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews in stitches. He later wrote his stories in his and Donna’s life histories, and published two books about outlaws and cowboys. He and his sweetheart served as ordinance workers in the Bountiful LDS Temple for 18 years and in the Palmyra, New York LDS Temple for 15 months. Together they served four senior missions in Barbados, West Indies; Roanoke, Virginia; St. George, Utah; and Palmyra, New York.
Ray served as Bishop, Counselor, Stake Young Men’s President, Counselor in the South West Indian Mission, along with many other callings. He was a great example to all his family of service, love and giving. He taught by example through temple attendance, faith, and a strong testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ. He lived what he preached without words.
He is survived by his wife, Donna and his three children: Kevin (Edith Ann) Hamblin of Arcata, California, Kristi (Brent) Simonson of Pocatello, Idaho and Glenn Hamblin of Fruit Heights, Utah; as well as 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and his two brothers, Wayland Hamblin of Rio Rancho, New Mexico and Ellis Hamblin of St. George, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother and older siblings, Roland L. “Buzz” Hamblin of Safford and Ida Rohrer of Eagar.
A funeral-memorial service will be held at at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at 24 South Country Lane, Fruit Heights, Utah. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the Morningside 2nd Ward, 900 South River Road, St. George, UT; with a viewing one hr prior Monday, Dec. 30. Interment to follow at the Santa Clara Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.