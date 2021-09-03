Rayburn Dazen was born May 5, 1962 to Daisy Dazen & Calvin Dazen Sr. He passed away on August 24, 2021 in Show Low, AZ. He leaves behind three daughters, two sisters, four brothers and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed. A wake will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 10am at 310 N. Evergreen; McNary, AZ with a home service Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 1pm. Interment will be at the Whispering Pine Cemetery in McNary, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Dazen family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
