Raydene Gibbons Younger 72, died Dec. 28, 2020 after a nearly lifelong battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and the complications that followed.
Raydene was born August 6, 1948 in Phoenix, Arizona. Where she was adopted by Gus and Velda Gibbons.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years Justin Mack “Jack” Younger, Wade (Carlene), Shane (Julie), Dallas (Janalyn), Melissa Reynolds (Bruce), Tyler (Liberty), Clay (Mandi), 25 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers George (Linda), Stephen and William Gibbons.
Raydene is preceded in death by her parents Charles Agustas “Gus” Gibbons and Velda Olea Wiltbank Gibbons.
Raydene was raised in Eagar, Morenci, Maverick and Provo. She graduated from Round Valley High school in 1966. She married Jack in 1967 and was sealed for all time and eternity in 1968 in the Mesa LDS Temple. In 1973 they settled in the home in Taylor where they raised their 6 children.
The most important thing to her was her family including the many, surrogate children who they raised along with their children.
She was always on the go, held many callings in the church, was always involved in community activities such as little league, 4H, rodeo’s and Scouts. She will always be remembered for being the favorite school bus driver. She loved all parts of that job, the kids the trips and colleagues. She will also be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile, welcoming personality, and lead foot. She loved and was loved by everyone that cast a shadow on her door frame, they always felt welcome and never left hungry.
She will be deeply missed by all.
Services were held at The Taylor LDS Stake Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 Visitation and viewing was at 1 p.m. prior to the services.
