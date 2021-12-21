Sorry, an error occurred.
Get headlines every Tuesday and Friday in your inbox. Sign up today.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Cloudy. High 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 21, 2021 @ 1:08 pm
Girls basketball scores
With Christmas just around the corner, I look back at the past year.
Doctor Raymond Kary passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. His wife, Dorothy,
was by his side.
Ray was born on May 23, 1936 in Mandan, North Dakota. He received his B.S. Degree from Jamestown
College in Physics and Mathematics in 1958, his M.S. Degree from the University of Minnesota: College
of Medicine, School of Public Health; Radiological Health and Public Health in 1964 and his Ph.D. from
the University of Iowa.
Ray's life will be celebrated at a memorial service, announcements are forthcoming.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. Please visit www.silvercreekmortuary to view the entire obituary and leave condolences for the Kary Family.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.