Doctor Raymond Kary passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. His wife, Dorothy,

was by his side.

Ray was born on May 23, 1936 in Mandan, North Dakota. He received his B.S. Degree from Jamestown

College in Physics and Mathematics in 1958, his M.S. Degree from the University of Minnesota: College

of Medicine, School of Public Health; Radiological Health and Public Health in 1964 and his Ph.D. from

the University of Iowa.

Ray's life will be celebrated at a memorial service, announcements are forthcoming.

Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. Please visit www.silvercreekmortuary to view the entire obituary and leave condolences for the Kary Family.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.