Raymond Morris

On June 1, the Lord healed Raymond Howard Morris, 77, by welcoming him into His arms. Ray was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 8, 1942. Ray is survived by Anna, his wife of 59 years; six of his siblings, Michael (Ginny), Kathleen (Benny), Marlaina (Richard), Janien (Mark), and Anna Mae (Duane); and his three children Raymond Jr., Deborah (Lloyd), and Billy (Kim). He will be deeply missed by 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and a family consisting of many relatives, blood-related and otherwise, too large to count.
Ray was a hard worker his entire life, starting at Allied Concrete, where he worked for 25 years. After moving to Show Low, Arizona in the mid-80s, he started R.H. Morris Construction, which he owned for over 20 years. He also owned Crafters’ Creations for a period of time. He loved small-town life, which for him meant sitting outside in the sun to water the trees; going fishing; attending classic car shows; hanging a rope swing from a large tree for his grandchildren to play on; bowling on a league at Show Low Bowl; and cheering for the drivers at Thunder Raceway every Saturday night.
Ray will be remembered for his deep and unconditional love for his wife, Anna. Every year on their anniversary, he gave her a bouquet of flowers consisting of one rose to represent each year of their marriage. He often requested that “At Last” by Etta James be played on the local radio station just to bring a smile to her face.
Those who knew Ray will also remember his unique sense of humor and his notion that “you know you are loved, if you’re teased.” He will be remembered for always sneaking the first deviled egg at Thanksgiving, cooking enough spaghetti to feed 50 at small family gatherings, and constantly turning up the football game or Nascar race to a volume that made it hard to focus on anything else.
On the exterior, he may have seemed like a tough man who was rough around the edges, but those who know him well — and especially those lucky enough to witness his love for Anna-- know the depth of his kindness and true size of his heart.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
