Reala Baldwin

It is with great sadness that Rela Baldwin, 74, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Flagstaff.
There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Holbrook Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1127 Helen Avenue, Holbrook with a luncheon to follow.
Reala is survived by her brother, Novis Palmer of Apache Junction; sister Jettie Steen of Peoria; children, Darrell and LeeAnn Baldwin, both of Holbrook; five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
She will be missed by all who knew her. In honor of Reala’s memory, the family asks that those attending the service wear purple, as that was her favorite color.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
