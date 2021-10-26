Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 4:32 pm
Holy moly, have you seen the prices on pumpkins lately?
Reba Robinson
Reba Jane Robinson (nee Renner), 69, passed away October 7, 2021 in Show Low, AZ. She was born February 28, 1952, the daughter of Flora Dunhew and William Lovell Renner.
Reba grew up in Chandler, AZ. She attended Chandler High School, graduating in 1970. Reba spent many years in Bullhead City before relocating to Show Low, AZ in 2003.
Reba worked at Community Counseling Centers for many years and at Home Depot most recently. She is preceded in death by her husband Walter Dale Robinson II.
Funeral services are pending.
