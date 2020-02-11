Rebecca Altaha

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Rebecca Tessay Altaha returned to the Lord Feb. 3, 2020, in Mesa. She was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Cibecue.
She is survived by her husband, Lafe Altaha; sons, Edmund Altaha (Rosalyn) and Monte Altaha; daughter June Begay (Benny); 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters Effie Wright, Minda Tessay and Verina Browning; and godchildren: April Boni and Lonnie D. Thompson.
Rebecca attended Theodore Roosevelt School in Ft Apache. She worked for the Whiteriver Unified School District for 25 years as a cafeteria cook. She loved attending church. She also enjoyed attending high school basketball games. What she loved the most was spending time with her family and grandchildren.
A two-night wake will begin beginning Feb. 14, at the Altaha family home in Fort Apache. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Riverside Church in East Fork. Burial will follow at the Whiteriver Cemetery.
The family expresses their appreciation for all the calls, visits and prayers for Rebecca. She will be greatly missed.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.