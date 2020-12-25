Rebecca Ann Thomas died on Thursday, December 3. Rebecca was born on October 13, 1950 to Leanne and James Gentry in Winslow, Arizona. She was also the stepdaughter of Dr. Paul DeLoe.
Her dreams of starting a family were realized when she met Navy chief warrant officer William Donald Thomas at age thirty six. With in a few years they were married and had there son Paul Robert Thomas.
She is survived by her son Paul Thomas of Show Low, Arizona.
Rebecca had a variety of careers and occupations. She served a short three year term in the U.S. army. Then she worked and volunteered at animal shelters and was also employed as a hairstylist. However she spent most of her working life in the bar and restaurant industry. Even owning her own bar and restaurant in San Diego, California.
In her later years she enjoyed cooking and sewing. She collected kitchen and sewing gadgets and had almost anything you could imagine and some things you couldn’t. Rebecca was a friendly and outgoing person who had many friends. Most of her time however during her last year’s was spent with her son and several dogs of whom she lived with at the time of her death.
Rebecca was loved by many people and will be missed by both friends and family alike.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.