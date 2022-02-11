Rebecca Uhlrich

Rebecca Uhlrich

Rebecca J. Uhlrich was born on October 14, 1963 and entered into eternal life on February 5,2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She is preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her children Holly, Clark Jr., Rachel, Brittany, Branden, Tabitha, and Taya, and her sister Stephanie. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren and a niece. The simplest pleasures in life brought joy to Becca. She was an old soul, a beautiful spirit that will be greatly missed. Funeral arrangements pending.

