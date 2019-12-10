Rebekah Marie (Albert) DiCecio, of Haughton, Louisiana, died unexpectedly Dec. 2, 2019 in Haughton. She was 36. Affectionately known as Becky, she was born Dec. 1, 1983, at the K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base, Michigan to Paul and Deb Albert.
The family moved to Show Low, in 1990 from Germany where her parents were serving as missionaries for the Baptist Church. Becky attended Show Low Schools and graduated from Show Low High School class of 2002. Being from a military family and having a deep love of her country, Becky enlisted into the United States Air Force in Sept. 2002 and so began her illustrious military career which spanned 17 years.
She was stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Utah before being transferred to Balad, Iraq (Jan-June 2005). She was then stationed at the Aviano Air Force Base, Italy, and it was there that she met her husband, Michele DiCecio of Palermo, Italy, and in 2009 they were married. From that union two beautiful sons, Giovanni Evan and Luca Paul, blessed their lives.
Following their time in Italy the family moved to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana where they resided until her passing. Becky obtained the rank of Technical Sergeant (Tsgt) and was a Flight Chief in the Second Bomb Wing Medical Group. She loved her time in the service and she adored her military family.
Becky is survived by her husband, Michele and sons, Giovanni Evan (7) and Luca Paul (3); her parents, Paul and Deb Albert of Show Low; sisters, Cassandra (Randy) Werner of Lakeside, and her children, Tommy and Gabe and Katie (Robert) Doubler of Show Low and their children, Blake and Drake.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the First Baptist Church, 700 N. Central Avenue in Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
