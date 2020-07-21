Regina Giesele Countryman passed away on June 24 due to complications with ulcer surgery. She was sixty-one years old.
Gina was born on September 19, 1957 to Ralph and Imogene McGee. She lived and was raised in Phoenix. Gina was the baby of the family with two older brothers, Donn and Chris. Her brothers and parents have already gone to be with the Lord. She attended elementary grades at Edison and Garfield schools and attended high school at North Phoenix High School. Gina’s favorite hobbies were pottery, stained glass and sewing. A true perfectionist Gina always strived to put her best efforts into everything she did.
Gina met her husband, Steve Countryman, in high school art class her sophomore year. They became friends and started dating the following year. They got married after finishing their junior year in school. Her “job” was taking care of and spoiling her husband Steve. Gina was very good at it. They were married almost 47 years and she is dearly loved and missed.
Gina was cremated on July 3, 2020 and a memorial service is planned on August 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at the Dream Center Church of the White Mountains, 4703 Vallery Lane, Lakeside, 85929 behind Joy's Furniture. Reception will follow the service.
Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel of Show Low handled the arrangements.
