Rena Pete went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020, in Snowflake, Arizona, peacefully in her sleep. She was born to Laura Burnside and Lloyd Yazzie on February 24, 1950.
Rena grew up in Whitecone, Arizona. When she was younger she herd sheep for her family. She went to school in Whitecone. She married Taylor Pete from Whitecone, Arizona, on August 6, 1967, in Whitecone, Arizona.
Maternal Clan: Nát'oh Dine'é Táchii'nii-Tobacco People ClanRed Running Into The Water
Paternal Clan: Tsé Ńjíkiní Honey Combed Rock People or Cliff Dwellers People
Maternal Grandfather's Clan: Kinyaa’áanii — Towering House
Paternal Grandfather's Clan: Tsi’naajinii — Black-Streaked-Wood
She is survived by Taylor Pete, husband; Troy Pete (Wilma), Tammie Pete Shirley (Shawn), Dusty Pete, Polacca Shelly Begay (Ron), Dorsan Batala (Anita), Merrill Batala, Kristin Polacca, Brittin Shirley, Clayton Jay Pete, Russell Pete, Shayleign Robison, Alice Begay, Miranda Begay, Dorsan Batala, Draven Batala, Dayce Batala, Rayna Pete, Gabrielle Pete; siblings, Verna Begay, Emery Burnside (Debbie), Emerson Burnside, Lavern Denetso (Darrell).
Preceded in death by Lloyd Yazzie (Father), Laura Burnside (Mother), Ambrose Burnside (Step-father), Russell Jay Pete (Son).
Viewing at Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, Arizona, on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Snowflake Cemetery in Snowflake, Arizona, at 11 a.m.
