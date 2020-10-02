Renaldo Quesada

Renaldo Dwight Quesada, age 58, of Whiteriver, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 20, in Show Low, Arizona. He was well loved by family and friends.
Renaldo was a beloved father, uncle, and grandfather, who was known as a meticulous carpenter, patient teacher, and skilled cook, who maintained a profound appreciation for Apache values and humor. Family describe Renaldo as emotionally intelligent and approachable as a nonjudgmental, caring jokester who was always the first to laugh at his own jokes. He carried traditional Apache knowledge that he shared while instilling hope in the younger generations. He was honest and reliable, often paying back double if he ever borrowed money.
He was born on September 17, 1962 to Montezuma Quesada and Nina (Gatewood) Quesada in Whiteriver, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his mother, brothers Chet Tessay and Garon Quesada, sisters Melva Tessay, Kathreen Quesada, and Luann Nez.
Renaldo is survived by his wife Mary Lou Quesada; father Montezuma Quesada; sons Jeremy Jay Kelly, Harold Quesada, and Luca Marion Quesada; daughters Stevie Nichole Cosay and her spouse, Tyché Alanis Quesada, Hunter Kathy Quesada, Davina Gayle Truax, Talisa Ariel Truax, Amelia Roxanne Truax, Lillian Renee Baha, Michaela Baha, and Mika Hailee Baha; siblings Sylvia Tessay-Beach, Dean Tessay, Krista Tessay, Glenda Hernandez, Colin Tessay, Annaleigh Quesada, and Twana Quesada; Godson Dremazhee’ Ivans; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
This thoughtful, humorous, caring philosopher left a permanent mark on our hearts and he will be tremendously missed. Renaldo is remembered as saying “when you’re born, you’re born into eternity and those you love never leave you. You may not see them, but they are always near. We will always be together.”
Graveside viewing and services will take place at Seven Mile Hill Cemetery, Whiteriver, on Friday, October 2nd, at 1:00 P.M.
