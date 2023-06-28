Fourth of July events all over the White Mountains The White Mountains are gearing up for a spectacular Fourth of July holiday with a range of exciting events and festivities. From fireworks and fine arts to splash pads and the Taylor Rodeo, the celebrations offer something for everyone.
