Renfro Massey Jr.

Renfro “Rocko” Massey Jr. went to be with the Lord on May 3, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born on February 19, 1988 to Renfro Sr. and Roberta Massey in Show Low, AZ. Rocko will always be in the hearts of his parents, children, siblings, extended family and friends.
A Viewing was held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 with the Funeral following at the Canyon Day Assembly of God Church in Canyon Day, AZ. Interment was at the Havelina Cemetery in Seven-Mile, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Massey Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.