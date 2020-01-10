Rennie Crittenden, 79, of Show Low, died peacefully Jan. 4, 2020, at home surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Show Low Elks Lodge 2090, 805 E. Whipple St. in Show Low.
He was born Feb. 29, 1940, in Cottonwood, to William Renouf Crittenden and Maggie Jewel McMillen Crittenden.
Rennie is survived by his wife, Bobbie; sister Gayle Crittenden of Phoenix, children: Jennifer (George) Alston of North Carolina, Trey Crittenden of Phoenix, grandchildren: Ashley, Bailey, Grace, William, Christian of North Carolina and Tuew, Kira and Jaden of Thailand.
Rennie served as a Show Low city council member for two years (2006 to 2008) prior to serving as Show Low’s vice mayor (2008 to 2010), and again serving as council member for the past eight years. He also served on Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission for over four years (2001 to 2006).
Councilman Crittenden served in a number of community organizations including Chairman of the Transit Advisory Committee, a Trustee for the Show Low Elks Lodge, Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and he also served on the Northland Pioneer College foundation board, and as organizer of numerous charitable golf tournaments.
Inspired by his father, Rennie had an impressive sports career as a four-year letterman in football, baseball, and basketball at North High in Phoenix. He enjoyed numerous football and baseball honors including leading his high school team as an All-American pitcher to a state championship in 1957, where he was an All-American quarterback with an undefeated season. His high school success naturally led to more success playing football and baseball at Phoenix College 1958-1960, where he was an All-American MVP. In 2017, Rennie was initiated into the Phoenix College football Hall of Fame.
After college, Rennie enjoyed a 23-year career with Motorola as a marketing manager. While there, he discovered golf and, at age 50, he decided to pursue his dream of playing on the senior PGA tour, and traveled the U.S. as a Monday qualifier on the tour. After leaving the PGA tour, he shared his talents as a golf instructor and in 1994, he was awarded Best Golf Pro by New Times Magazine.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Rennie’s name to the Show Low Elks Lodge Charities.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
