Renzie Newhall went to be with the Lord on Jan. 9, 2021 at the Haven of Show Low. He died unexpectedly after suffering from a long battle with pneumonia and a broken hip. He was born on March 10, 1941 to Doug Newhall and Bellemuy Jane. He grew up and lived in Whiteriver, Arizona. He enjoyed leading the Tribal Fair and working with the tribe. He cared for his kids. He was a loving father, uncle, brother and husband.
Renzie is survived by Rendell Newhall, Deborah Newhall, Jolinda Newhall and Weela Newhall. He was preceded in death by his son Waylon Newhall.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021at 10 a.m. at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver. Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Newhall family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
