Rev. Robert Maxwell

The Rev. Robert Manning Maxwell died Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Holbrook, Arizona. He was 78 years old. Reverend Maxwell was born on December 11, 1941, in Lawrence, Kansas to his father, Burl Hill Maxwell and to his mother, Bette Floy (Gerke) Murnin.
He graduated from Elkhart High School in Elkhart, Indiana in 1959. Following high school, Robert lived a few years in Alaska. While there, he lived through the devastating 9.2 earthquake that rocked the entire area. In 1966, he graduated from Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky and was also a graduated member of Seabury Western Theological Seminary — Class of 1969, at which time he was ordained an Anglican priest.
His life path took him to many other states where he lived and pastored including: Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, New Mexico, California and Arizona. 45 years ago he pastored at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church in Holbrook, Arizona, where he served 3 years.
Reverend Maxwell possessed an incredible sense of humor that was passed down to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed pleasant laughter and would lighten a dismal mood wherever he went. He loved to sing and will be missed a great deal by his family and, in his own words says, he'll "still be riding for the brand..."
He is survived by his wife, Betty Joan Font; children: Jeffrey Andrew Maxwell, David Brian (Dawn) Maxwell, Karen (Chris) Morris; brothers: Christopher (Nina) Maxwell, Gale Maxwell; grandsons: Brandon West, Spencer Morris, Ethan Morris; step-children: Scott (Pilar) Ross, Mike (Laurie) Ross, Jeffrey (Deborah) Font and their children and grandchildren. He's predeceased by a brother, Michael Maxwell and granddaughter, Autumn Maxwell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. His family is grateful for friends' prayers offered up in their behalf.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary — Holbrook.
