Rev. Ronald H. Goetz, MSW, 85, resident of Phoenix and Lakeside, died Dec. 10, 2019, at Archstone Care Center, Chandler, of stage IV rectal cancer. He was born July 21, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Rev. Goetz graduated with a BA from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio; Theology degree from Boston University and MSW from University of Michigan.
He is survived by his husband, David A. Gilliland.
Internment at Valley of the Sun Cemetery and Mausoleum in Chandler. No funeral will be held. A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020, at the residence, 12040 South Tomi Drive, Phoenix 85044.
In lieu of flowers, a monitory gift may be given in Ron's name to the Wound Care Center at Summit Hospital in Show Low or Hospice of the Valley.
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery handled arrangements, 10940 East Chandler Heights Road, Chandler, Arizona 85248; Phone: 480-895-9232.
