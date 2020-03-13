Rev. Sharon Jimenez

Rev. Sharon E. Jimenez, 73, of Show Low, went to be with the Lord March 8, 2020, was surrounded by loved ones as after a courageous battle with lung disease. She was born July 31, 1946, in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Dale and Vivian Sheetz.
Sharon moved to San Antonio, Texas as a teenager, but lived all over the place, being the daughter of a soldier. Sharon met the love of her life, Robert, by divine chance at Texas Christian University. She valued education, even to the point of earning a second master’s degree in her mid 60’s. She loved puzzles, board games (Acquire), reading and spending time with her 3 grandchildren. She worked as a nurse for 52 years. Together with her late husband, Rev. Robert Jimenez, they served the White Mountain Apache Tribe as Assemblies of God Missionaries and Pastors for 24 years.
Sharon is survived by her children: Feliz (Brian) Warwick and Alicia Jimenez; grandchildren Micah, Gabriel and Alexa; siblings Pam (Steve) Echerd and Paul (Wanda) Sheetz.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Robert Jimenez and her parents Dale and Vivian Sheetz.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Dream City Church, 4703 Vallery Lane, Lakeside, AZ 85929. A viewing will be at 1 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at the Cooley Mountain Cemetery in Hondah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Living Hope Women’s Center, 1901 E. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ 85901.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Jimenez family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
