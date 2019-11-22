Reverend James (Jim) Comer

James (Jim) Vern Comer was born Dec. 2, 1950, to Forrest Eugene Comer and Ruby Marie Comer and was welcomed into the family by his sister, Ruby Jean (Comer) Parrill and brother, Larry Lee Comer. Eleven months later his brother Timothy Paul Comer joined the family. Fifteen years after that a little surprise package arrived and was named Terry Eugene Comer.
Not long after birth it was discovered that Jim had a hole in his heart. Doctors said he wouldn't live to be twenty-one. When he was 8, he was chosen for an experimental surgery being done at Stanford University, where his heart was repaired by a famous Dr Frank Gerbode. He recovered completely and has had a very healthy and fulfilling life.
In this journey of life he married his high school sweetheart Susan (Sue) Jean Beeman, went 1,200 miles away to Bible School, became a licensed minister with the Assemblies of God in 1971, became youth pastor in Benton Harbor, Michigan where a wonderful baby boy, Jason Eugene Comer blessed their home, Next Jim took a senior pastorate in Herried, South Dakota where a beautiful baby girl, Jami Sue Comer was eagerly welcomed into their lives.
Both Jim and Sue had felt the call of God to go as missionaries to the Congo. Following adoption by the Assemblies of God churches of Arkansas, who took them as their own, they left for France in 1978 to study French and 10 months later they left for the Congo where they served for 12 years. Part of their time was in the capitol city of Kinshasa and then in the interior of the country on the edge of the Ituri Rain Forest. Jim's primary ministry always involved Bible teaching which along with loving people was his real passion in life.
After a bout of sickness for Sue it was determined that they shouldn't return to a malarial zone, so God led them to Brussels, Belgium. Jim had previously worked and obtained a Masters degree from The Assemblies of God Theological Seminary so he was invited to be a Professor where Jim taught at Continental Theological Seminary which had students from across Europe and beyond
In 1995 Jim joined the faculty at American Indian College of the Assemblies of God in Phoenix Arizona where he served with great joy until 2008. It was during this time that Jim developed Congestive Heart Failure. He continued on at the college for another one and a half years during which time his heart was only functioning at half strength. He resigned his tenure at the college and took a position with the Arkansas District of the Assemblies of God, serving as an intercultural liaison and assisting in pastoral care and teaching.
Six years ago he decided through the stirring of his spirit that it was time to return to work with the Native American churches on the Navajo and Apache reservations. During that time he has been able to organize numerous work teams to do building projects on the reservations, filling in for Native pastors who need to be away, and he also taught pastoral preparatory courses .
He and Sue both are eternally grateful for the wonderful, fulfilling life God has given to them. They have been blessed with wonderful friends from many countries and culture, counting it true joy to be of even a small part of God's plan.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father, and brother Bud. Jim dearly loved his Lord, his wife of 50 years, his two loving children and nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, brothers and sister along with brothers and sisters-in-law and nephews and nieces. Included in that love was many, many friends, co-workers and students whose path he crossed.
Jim was a man with great strength of character and was loyal, loving, steadfast, true man of God and funny too.
The few days previous to Jim's passing, he was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, brothers and sister as they reminisced, told crazy stories and laughed along with Jim. He had no fear of death and told everyone he was at peace and ready to go. He departed this world after his heart caused his other main organs to shut down. He was courageous in death as he was in life. He passed very peacefully reclining in his favorite chair and cradled by his sweetheart and the gentleness of his only sister. He will be sorely missed, but truly this earthly loss is heavens gain.
A Life Well Lived!
Memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Blueridge Christian Center, 184 W White Mountain Blvd in Lakeside. Light refreshments will be served after the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation payable to: American Indian College, 10020 N 15th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85021. Your gift in honor of Brother Comer will help the school send more graduates to transform Native American communities with the love of Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.