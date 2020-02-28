Reverend Jerry Frawley

Reverend Charles “Jerry” Frawley was eagerly and joyfully welcomed into the outstretched arms of his beloved Savior, Jesus Christ, Feb. 23, 2020. It is there, in Heaven, where Jerry heard Jesus say to him, “Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord,” Matthew 25:23. Jerry was born April 16, 1939, in Tipton County, Indiana, to Charles and Loeta Frawley, the eldest of five children.
Jerry married the love of his life, Jeannine Short, Nov. 16, 1957. God blessed their marriage with the births of three children: Bob, Lisa and Candace. Jerry felt the calling of God to be a missionary to the Native American Indian people on the reservations of Arizona. Jerry, Jeannine and their three children packed up their belongings, said goodbye to family and friends and made the decision to leave their childhood home of Indiana and head to Arizona. Their first place of ministry began in Tuba City, in 1969. The ministerial calling of God and love for the Native American people also took them to the Arizona tribal lands of Cibecue, Whiteriver, Canyon Day, Carrizo and Laveen. While ministering to the Apache people, two Apache boys were added to their loving home with the addition of their sons, Mike Reed and David Frawley. Their 44-year long ministerial career also included La Grange, Indiana, as well as the Arizona towns of Show Low, St Johns, Concho and Benson before concluding at Willcox in 2013.
Jerry was a very loving and caring man. He had a quick sense of humor, strong work ethic, a shepherd’s heart and a desire to live according to God’s word. His deep-driven will to please his Lord and be obedient to the calling of God upon his life led him to follow that calling and become a minister to the Native American people of Arizona. The ministerial calling upon Jerry’s life and the lives of his family was never easy. Each place that he was called to serve was laden with challenges and obstacles that would scare off most people. Jerry never stepped away when asked to take on those very difficult duties and obligations. He accepted and embraced each location and its people, helping them to grow and thrive. He worked hard and tirelessly until he was called to go to the next place of ministry. His hard work and dedication made each church a place where hope and love could grow and where lives were forever changed as they, too, followed Jesus. He always left a location better than when he arrived. The more bleak, unappealing and desperate the places were, the more he would smile and accept the challenges with gusto and determination. Others would shake their heads and question his sanity, but Jerry always saw the situation for what it could and would be with God’s direction. He believed, trusted and loved the Lord so much and was confident God would always provide.
Jerry was an exemplary role model to his family and to all those who knew him. His children and grandchildren believe there is no better father or grandfather. He was revered, respected, cherished, loved, and adored. He led by example as he walked with Jesus and always tried to lead his family in the ways of his Beloved Savior. He was always the one to go to if you had questions or needed advice. He faithfully shared his wisdom and knowledge with those who came to him, and he backed up those words with scripture.
Jerry was preceded in death by his devoted grandparents, Leslie and Ruth King; numerous aunts and uncles; his parents, Charles and Loeta Frawley; his first wife of 56 years, Jeannine Frawley and their stillborn son, Kevin Frawley.
He is survived by his second wife of four years, Marie, her two children and her grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by his devoted children and grandchildren. He was a loving and dedicated father to his five children: Bob (Bobbi) Frawley, Lisa (Arnold) Watts, Mike Reed, Candace (Andree) Frawley and David Frawley. He was the beloved and cherished “Pappas” to his grandchildren: Michael (Kara) Frawley, Brian Plumley, Christy (Joel) Baltrus, Brandon (Debi) Plumley, Brenton Plumley, Isiah Frawley, Cody Reed, Colton Reed, Joseph Frawley, and Skyla Frawley; and his great grandchildren: Caynin Estill, Trayton Lunt, Emily Plumley, Joshua Plumley, Madison Plumley, Logan Frawley, Chase Plumley, Mayzee Lipps, Trenton Plumley, Zephan Baltrus, Adante Frawley, Asher Baltrus, Avery Baltrus, Irish Frawley, Piper Plumley, Jaxson Plumley, and Kayti Plumley. He will be dearly missed by his family and numerous faithful friends.
"Our priceless memories will be treasured forever in our hearts and will keep us going until we see our precious Dad/Pappas in Heaven. He will be there with Jesus waiting for our much anticipated reunion. We can’t wait for that grand reunion! We love you so much Dad/Pappas!"
A website has been set up to leave comments and remembrances at the Dignity Memorial webpage: www.dignitymemorial.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice: 7740 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704. 520-544-9890/casahospice.com.
