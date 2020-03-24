Rhett Caddo

Rhett Lee Caddo died unexpectedly March 23, 2020, in Cibecue. He was born Aug 17, 1998, to Vi Marie Caddo in Phoenix.
Rhett lived in Cibecue all of his life, enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, wood cutting, camping and antler hunting. He loved being around family.
Rhett is survived by his mother, Darlene Ryan; father Benjamin Ryan; biological mother Vi Caddo; adopted father Dennison Early; grandmother Pauline Beach; brothers Mark Tessay, Ruben Beach, Leon Hawkins Jr., Scott Early, Danielson Early, Lareck Standing and Marco Standing; sisters: Robin C. Tessay, Alona Caddo and Daneshia Early and many uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Violet Caddo and grandmother Dorothy Janet Gass.
A viewing will be held at 7 a.m. Friday, March 27, at 621 N. Cromwell Rd. in Cibecue, with a home service following at 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Running Water Cemetery in Cibecue.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Pinetop handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Rhett’s family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.