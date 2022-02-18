Rhonda Smith was born September 25, 1950, in McNary Arizona to Ronald Willis and Veleda Penrod, and passed away peacefully, with her family surrounding her, February 14, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona.
Rhonda graduated from Westwood High School in Mesa, Arizona, where she made lifelong friends, and was a Warriorette on the Pom Line. After graduating she attended MCC and performed with the international dance group, MYA Dancers.
Rhonda met the love of her life, Ronald Kay Smith, and they were married in the Mesa Arizona Temple October 17, 1969. After living in Mesa for a few years, they moved to Snowflake, Arizona, where they enjoyed raising their six children. Rhonda served in many organizations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was loved by many, while supporting her husband, who served many years as the Stake President of the Snowflake Stake. Rhonda’s home was always beautiful, reflecting her talent as a designer/decorator. She loved to sew, was a beautiful singer, a fierce racquetball player, and most of all she loved to Craft with her Grandkids. She absolutely loved being a grandma.
Rhonda is survived by husband, Ronald Kay Smith; children, Kalee Tenney (Travis), Nicole Brewer (Brett), Kristi Chlarson (Doug), Brittney Smith, Matthew Smith (Kaylee); 25 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren; mother, Veleda Penrod Willis; siblings, Keevin Willis (Judy), Stacey Farr, (Gary), Cricket Hatch (Doug), and Mark Willis. She is preceded in death by daughter, Valee D’Lynn Smith and father, Ronald Willis.
Funeral services will be held 10:30am, Monday, February 21, Centennial Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9th South 2nd West, Snowflake, AZ. A viewing will be held Sunday, February 20 from 6:00-8:00pm at the same location. Interment will follow at Mike Ramsey Snowflake Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.
