Richard James Barry, Jr., died August 24, 2021, in Lakeside, Arizona. He was born June 22, 1971, in Queens, New York to MaryJane and Richard Barry, Sr.
He went to Show Low High School.
He leaves to mourn his passing: mother, MaryJane Barry; father, Richard Barry, Sr.; sisters: Karen Laakman, Debbie Reidhead; nieces and nephews: Jessica Downes, Kim Downes, Jennifer Reidhead, Matthew Reidhead, Stefanie Laakman, Lucas Mickle; 9 grandnieces and nephews; 2 great-grandnieces and 1 great-grandnephew.
A Memorial Celebration was held on September 11, 2021.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
