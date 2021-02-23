Richard Beeler

Richard Marlin Beeler, 82, born February 22, 1938, in Yuma, AZ, passed away February 17, 2021, in Gold Canyon, AZ. He married Karen on May 21, 1959, in Yuma, AZ, where they started their family. In 1962 he was transferred to Phoenix, AZ by his company, Tanner, who he worked for 35 years. They spent the next 45 years in the Valley of the Sun, before retiring and moving to Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ. He thoroughly enjoyed classic cars, four-wheeling, and RVing. Richard is survived by his wife, Karen Beeler; 3 children, Denise (Calvin) Keith, Rick (Margaret) Beeler, Dana Gehlen; and a large extended family, which includes brother, John Beeler; sisters, Sharron Feuer, and Debbie McReynolds; grandchildren, Dawn (Jacob) Harris, Lela Shelton (Jeff Stogner), Tanya (Scotty) Booth, Shawna (Austin) Quinn, Shelby (Chantelle) Beeler, Nikki Beeler; great-grandchildren, Austin and Jordyn Harris, Ryker Burkey, Olivia and Evelyn Beeler, Sullivan Booth, and Bentley Beeler. Richard is the last of his great generation and was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen Beeler, 2 grandsons, Wyatt Hicks and Garrett Gehlen. Graveside Services to be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Lakeside Cemetery in Lakeside, AZ, at 2:00 p.m.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
