Richard Phillip Collateta Sr. entered eternal rest Aug. 23, 2019, in Fort Apache, Arizona. He was born March 7, 1963, to Magdalena Martinez and Phillip Collateta.
Richard really enjoyed working on vehicles. His hobbies were fishing, camping, hunting and hanging out with his buddies. He graduated from Alchesay High School “class of 81," Universal Technical Institute with high honors as a professional Automotive Mechanic.
Richard is survived by his wife of nine years, Charlotte B. Collateta; mother Magdalena P. Martinez; sons: Byron P. (Vanessa) Collateta, Aaron (Holly) Collateta, Tyrone J. Collateta and Richo Collateta; brother Dion (Tammy) Daniel; sisters: Debbie (Burel) Baha Jr. Jordan Martin and Alfredrita (George) Gregg III.
Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Steve D. Martinez, son Richard P. Collateta Jr., grandmother Amelia Patterson, grandfather Paul Patterson, father Phillip Collateta and cousin Jeral Daniel.
Richard will be brought home for a one-night wake at 10 a.m. Sept. 3, in Cibecue. A home service to follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Cibecue.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with Collateta family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
