Richard Dorr

Richard H. Dorr age 67 died peacefully at home on April 10, 2021. Richard was born October 24, 1953 in Phoenix Arizona to Samuel and Dorothy (Lee) Dorr.
He leaves behind wife, Elaine, of Pinedale; daughters Becky Blue, Lisa Dorr and Debbie Dorr; 3 grandsons Isaiah, Marcus and Elijah Blue. He also leaves behind 3 sisters Kathy Baldwin of Meridian Idaho, Annette Moyers of Round Top, TX and Dixie Bruni of Vienna, West Virginia.
Inurnment will be in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To view entire obituary or send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.