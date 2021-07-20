Richard Dropps

Richard Dropps

Richard Walter Dropps, 53, of Lakeside, Arizona passed away Tuesday, July 13 2021 at his home. Richard was born on August 14, 1967 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Lloyd Glenn Dropps and Ruth Dilla Bonilla-Damiani. Private services will be held at a later date. Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low handled the arrangements. To read the full obituary, please visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

