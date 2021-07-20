Richard Dropps

Richard Walter Dropps, 53, of Lakeside, Arizona passed away Tuesday, July 13 2021 at his home. Richard was born on August 14, 1967 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Lloyd Glenn Dropps and Ruth Dilla Bonilla-Damiani. Private services will be held at a later date. Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low handled the arrangements. To read the full obituary, please visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- UFOs over Show Low
- Human remains found near Snowflake
- NC criminal cases update
- Bike race victim dies of injuries
- Local man dies in fatal motorcycle crash on Lone Pine Dam Road
- Salted Caramel Bacon Cheesecake for the win
- Flags stolen from patriotic display
- Health experts warn Delta strain complicates school reopening
- Show Low PD alerts public to vehicle break-ins
- Yes UFOs are back in the local news
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- We need more food (20)
- Questioning DUI arrest (6)
- Two things (5)
- COVID-19 outbreak closes Linden dance hall for two weeks (5)
- If you love birds (4)
- DUI harassment (4)
- Forests shut down and Navajo County declares a fire emergency (4)
- Evil in the driver's seat (4)
- Looking for normal (4)
- Superspreader event underscores cost of faltering vaccine effort (3)
- SCOTUS protects Affordable Care Act (3)
- Show Low PD alerts public to vehicle break-ins (3)
- Flags stolen from patriotic display (3)
- Precincts prevent knowing how they voted (3)
- Apache Sitgreaves strikes deal to protect endangered mouse (3)
- Thank You Hospice Compassus (2)
- Too many people here (2)
- Extreme fire conditions in Northern Arizona keep residents on full alert (2)
- Explaining CRT (2)
- Independence Day events across White Mountains (2)
- Fire crews battle unfriendly fire weather in northern Arizona (2)
- A Flock of Deer (2)
- Bike race victim dies of injuries (2)
- UFOs over Show Low (2)
- Newer better cell coverage in Show Low and Greer (2)
- COVID-19 cases inch upward as vaccination efforts falter (1)
- Petition drive seeks to have voters overturn changes in Arizona election laws (1)
- WMAT gets answers on Delta variant and vaccinations (1)
- Live on Scene: Wyrick Fire threatens Heber/Overgaard (1)
- Education takes a hit as lawmaker embrace massive tax cut (1)
- Wyrick Fire sparked (1)
- Human remains found near Snowflake (1)
- Councilors ask for further discussion (1)
- Thanks for making it worse (1)
- Bill could harm workers (1)
- Linden dance hall outbreak raises questions on COVID strain (1)
- NC criminal cases update (1)
- 3 local Native women earn outstanding honors at colleges (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.