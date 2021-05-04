Richard Farnsworth

Richard Barr Farnsworth "Rick" passed away on April 25, 2021 in Goodyear, Arizona. Rick was born in Snowflake, Arizona, at the Snowflake Hospital on August 7, 1946. He is the son of Ivan "C" Farnsworth and Ila Butler.
He married Hilda Lee Neff in the Mesa Arizona Temple on June 15, 1968. Together they had two sons: Wade and Stuart and is survived by each.
