Richard Emil Haas, 85, of Show Low, Arizona, passed away on March 3, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Richard was born on September 13, 1937, in Spokane, Washington, to Harry Everett Haas and Louis Elizabeth Hill. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Joanne Snyder Haas; his children, Mark Haas of Show Low, Arizona; Lance Haas (Brandy) of Sorento, Illinois; Erica Haas Goodhart (Gregg) of Playa Del Rey, California; and his four granddaughters, Michelle Haas Boothe (Mitch), Sarah Haas, Nevaeh Haas, and Katelynn Haas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.