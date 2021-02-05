Richard Heier passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center in Show Low, Arizona. He was 80 years old. He was born on Sunday, Jan. 19, 1941, in Flint, Genesee County, Michigan to his parents, the late Joseph Antone and Ruby Irene (Houk) Heier.
Richard worked 31 years for GM's Chevrolet Truck and Bus in Flint, Michigan. He moved to Arizona in 1992. Richard married the former Ana Faklangen on June 21, 1992, in Globe and, at the time of his death, they shared more than 28 years of happiness together.
Richard enjoyed joking around with both family and friends. He was an active man throughout his life and was an avid bowler. He was also known to "cut a rug," as he loved to dance. He enjoyed walking and appreciated the beauty of the White Mountains.
Richard is survived by his wife, Ana Heier of Show Low; daughter, Tammy (Patrick) Termain of Miami, Arizona; son, Randy Heier of Mesa, Arizona; four grandchildren: Rick, Steven, Patrick, Adam and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings: John Heier, Andy Heier, Cathy Gean, Bob Heier
Memorial contributions, in his name, to the American Diabetes Association: P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 2216-7023 have been suggested by his family.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
