Richard Hubbell

Richard Jeff Hubbell died Sept. 4, 2019, after losing his battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 24, 1966.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hubbell; two children Eva Hubbell and Alex Hubbell; mother Vangie Johansen; sisters Dianna Baca Gallegos and Deborah Baca Reynoso; and extended family: Chad Marrah, Amber Penrod, JD Penrod, John Carpenter and Ryan Lamb.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters: Exie Baca Jr., Carolyn Baca, Eva Marie Baca and Ernie Baca.
