Richard Main

Richard Bernard Main died Aug. 21, 2019, in Show Low. He was born Oct. 15, 1940, in Zion, Illinois. Richard was a long-term resident of Arizona since 1985.
As a child, he was busy and active, and he had many memories of growing up in Zion. He was in the military as a young man, in the Navy, as a machinist’s mate. After the Navy, he worked for many years in the grocery business in the produce departments, and ultimately as produce manager. He was also an avid photographer, both professionally and as a hobbyist. He also loved to take care of his plants.
Often, people would bring ailing plants to him and he would be able to “bring them back to life,” his care for the plants was referred to as “Richard’s ICU.” He dearly loved to spend time with his family, and with his pets. He always received great joy from his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s visits. He was known to welcome any and all into the family with hugs and treat everyone with unconditional love.
He is survived by his children: Nancy (Tim) Jones; John (Letty) Cederberg; Chris Main; Jeff (Molly) Main; Christine Bottoms and Melinda (Ron) Klug; 13 grandchildren: Nowell (Dave), Hollie, Joseph, Gabriel, Daniel, Jennifer (Onette), Heather, Heidi, Tewana (Sam), Shania (Dillon), Nathanial (Ashley), Benjamin (Skye), and Makayla. He also has left a legacy of seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Madison Main and Joyce Evangeline (Perkins) Main; sister Glenda Arlene Main (Basten); brother Earl Eugene Main; and twin brother and sister Delwyn Lee and Darlene Joyce Main. He was also preceded in death by one son-in-law, Charles (Mickey) Bottoms. His most difficult predecessor in death was his life partner and love, Mary Lou (Randle) Main in 2012. She left an empty place here, but he persevered, until that moment when she welcomed him Home. The graduation to Heaven and the party from his loved ones who have gone on before him was indeed, surely a wild, loud party, as our family is known to be.
Cremation service was provided by Silver Creek Mortuary of Pinetop.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Richard’s name to Pet Allies, a no-kill animal shelter in Show Low. https://petalliesaz.org/how-to-help/donate.html
